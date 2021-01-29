Casement Park cost forecast to rise by £40m

Price could climb to £102m, admits department

Project: How the stadium could look when finished

Redeveloping Casement Park will cost £40m more than estimated over the next four years, the Department of Communities (DfC) has projected.

It forecast that the total cost to the Executive for the west Belfast stadium could rise to £102m, in addition to £15m from the GAA.

The Executive originally committed £62m to the project under the terms of the regional stadium programme.

The GAA has refused to increase its contribution towards the stadium, initially estimated at £77m, despite soaring costs.

Recent estimates put the overall price of the redeveloped Casement Park at around £110m.

At a meeting of the Assembly's Communities Committee yesterday, officials stressed the new cost could fall ahead of the development of a business case.

The DfC's Gavin Patrick noted the department had allocated £20m towards the project as part of its 2021/22 budget.

This was announced by Sinn Fein Finance Minister Conor Murphy earlier this month.

Mr Patrick said this could be "reassessed as colleagues work with the GAA on the development of a full business case".

He said there was still work ongoing to obtain planning permission so that work on the site could begin.

"It has been highlighted that costs have increased given the timeframe that has passed since the original monies identified of £62m," he added.

UUP MLA Andy Allen pressed Mr Patrick, asking for the full projected cost of the project over the next four years.

Mr Patrick confirmed that as part of an information gathering process in September, the total cost to the Executive had been forecast at £102m.

East Belfast MLA Mr Allen asked if the taxpayer should really be expected to fork out that amount of money.

Mr Patrick stressed it was an estimated figure, but Mr Allen said it had not been "plucked out of the sky".

"It was estimated at that point on the information held at that point," he added.

SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon indicated last September she would recommend planning permission for a 34,578-capacity stadium on the Andersonstown Road.

A Notice of Opinion to approve was then issued to Belfast City Council and Ulster GAA.

Ulster GAA said it would not be contributing any more money to the project, despite calls for it to do as costs rise.

Ex-Communities Minister Caral Ni Chuilin said in November it was no longer "tenable" for the GAA to hold that position.

"If the Executive is being asked to meet the overrun and the costs that have increased, the GAA should be doing the same thing as well - and I've told them that," she added.

Casement Park project sponsor Stephen McGeehan said responsibility for funding lay with the Executive.

"As this is a flagship programme for the Executive, it is right that the majority of the funding comes from the public sector," he added.

"While discussions on the final costs for the project cannot conclude until the planning process completes, the GAA remains committed to providing the £15m previously pledged to the scheme."

If approved, construction work on the project is not expected to begin before the end of the year at the earliest.