Casement Park not suitable to host Euro 2028 matches, NI fans group says

An official body representing football supporters in Northern Ireland has said football tournaments should be played in football stadiums, following a proposal to stage Euro 2028 matches at Casement Park.

The comments by the Amalgamation of Official NI Supporters' Clubs comes after it was confirmed that the west Belfast GAA venue is officially part of the UK and Ireland’s final bid to co-host the major football tournament.

It will join other stadiums from across England, Wales, Scotland and Dublin in hosting matches if the bid is successful.

However the AONISC, which is officially recognised by the Irish Football Association (IFA), said the governing body is aware of its position.

"Should Casement Park receive the significant public funding required to allow redevelopment to progress, we believe that Northern Ireland football should receive parity of funding,” the group said in a statement.

“It is our view, and indeed our preference, that football tournaments should be hosted by football stadia.

“The Irish Football Association are aware of our position in relation to this matter."

The Aviva Stadium in Dublin is also included in the final bidding list, however Croke Park – previously on the preliminary list – has been dropped from the final bidding list by the associations.

The bid also confirmed more than three million tickets would be available to football fans – more than any previous Euro tournament.

A spokesperson for the bid said: “We are delighted that our Government Partners are fully committed to hosting UEFA Euro 2028. They have signed the relevant tournament guarantees and will ensure the event is fully supported.

"This will create a welcoming, exciting and safe football experience that players and fans will enjoy in every city and every game.”

The UK-Ireland bid faces competition from Turkey, with UEFA’s executive committee set to make a decision on hosting for Euro 2028 and Euro 2032 in September next year.

The IFA has already insisted the new Casement Park will be constructed and be ready for Northern Ireland to co-host the Euro 2028 Finals.

Its chief executive Patrick Nelson previously declared: “This is a unique opportunity for Northern Ireland to be part of a world-class partnership bid to host the greatest ever UEFA European Football Championships and deliver a legacy of Football for All, Football for Good and Football for the Future.

“Northern Ireland has hosted international sporting events on a global stage and this exciting collaboration between the Irish Football Association, government partners, Belfast City Council and GAA will welcome the world for a UEFA Euro 2028 festival of football that will unite, inspire and benefit generations to come.”

Ulster GAA chief executive Brian McAvoy previously said: “The GAA and Irish Football Association have developed innovative partnerships to harness the power of sport to unite and empower people of all ages and backgrounds.

“Hosting world-class UEFA Euro 2028 football matches at the new Casement Park stadium would build on this collaboration and allow Belfast to deliver an inclusive and unforgettable celebration of Football for All.”