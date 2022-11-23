Cases of housing threats and racist attacks greater in areas under influence of loyalist paramilitaries - report

Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) mural in support the of Ulster loyalist paramilitary group, on the wall of a property in east Belfast

New evidence on housing segregation in Northern Ireland has reported that cases of housing intimidation and threats are higher in areas linked to loyalist paramilitaries.

The Committee on the Administration of Justice (CAJ) is meeting with the NI Affairs Committee on Wednesday morning to discuss its latest report on the effects of paramilitaries in local society.

The CAJ’s deputy director, Daniel Holder, told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme: “It is no exaggeration to suggest that housing is an area of public policy in Northern Ireland that is still extensively shaped by paramilitary control and coercion.”

He said there are direct issues related to people facing intimidation and threats, and paramilitaries erecting flags or other items “for the express purpose of racist or sectarian intimidation from housing”.

Mr Holder noted that this can often be seen in new shared housing developments, adding: “There may be a fear factor, but in particular areas there is an actual practice of intimidation and people being put out of their houses.

Read more Sinn Fein ex-minister silent on why she sat on housing report for weeks

“One of the problems is that very much the UK government’s assessment of paramilitary activity is through this national security lens, whereby they assess threats to the state, so things that are mostly done by republicans and that’s where the resources for tackling things will fall,” he commented.

“Things like housing intimidations, which are mostly loyalist, aren’t even part of that threat assessment and therefore doesn’t feed through to strategies and various other initiatives that are around to tackle paramilitarism.”

He admitted that Northern Ireland is “a far more peaceful place than it used to be, but it depends on where you live”.

“If you live in an area of paramilitary control and it’s in a larger loyalist network - and loyalism is by no means the monoliths - there are still areas of paramilitary control, where there is still a significant element of coercion.

“Republican dissident groups seem to be much more heavily marginalised than loyalist groups,” he added.

“All the racist and sectarianism isn’t all paramilitary driven, but a large part of it is.

“The risk of you being a victim of a racist attack in Northern Ireland is one in 31 [according to the latest hate crimes review] and that figure is very high.

“A lot of racist crimes are linked to loyalist paramilitarism, yet there isn’t a strategy to tackle it.

“I think what’s remarkable is that the gravity of this is intermittently recognised, but there’s actually no strategy to deal with it. There is a Stormont plan, to deal with paramilitary activity, but it makes no reference at all to housing intimidation or indeed, racism.”

Mr Holder said that the ‘state response’ to housing intimidation hasn’t moved past verifying that the paramilitary threat is credible and real, and then moving the victim to a new area.

“There are very few convictions for housing intimidation, yet over the years there are thousands and thousands of cases,” he continued.

He called for better documentation of segregated data, instead of figures being released “intermittently to the media” and said “it’s just not good enough” that often areas linked to paramilitary activity or housing intimidation are normalised.

In figures obtained by the Belfast Telegraph from the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE), it was revealed that 2,017 NI households presented themselves as homeless due to intimidation between April 2015 and October 2018.

In almost three-quarters of incidents the reason cited was threats from paramilitaries.

“If the Housing Executive and police are making assessments that people are at serious risk of death or injury, they really need to be producing patents of sources of threats, and which paramilitary organisations these are associated with,” Mr Holder said.

Grainia Long, chief executive of the NIHE, said: “Being the victim of paramilitary intimidation is a very traumatic experience and the Housing Executive has a well-established process to assist victims with their re-housing needs.

“Whilst the numbers presenting as homeless due to intimidation has thankfully reduced significantly in recent years, it is not right that people in our communities continue to experience such trauma.

“Over the last five years, the numbers of people presenting to as homeless, citing paramilitary intimidation has fallen from 477 in 2017 to 142 last year.”