Cash and drugs seized in Belfast INLA police operation

Police investigating the terrorist group, the INLA have seized cash and drugs in a Belfast operation.

The Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) swooped on two properties in east Belfast on Wednesday, May 13.

Detective Inspector Hamilton said: “Officers carried out searches of two houses in an operation targeting the drugs criminality of the Belfast INLA.

"Over £5,000 in cash was recovered along with a quantity of suspected herbal cannabis, with evidence of suspected abstraction of electricity also detected.

The PSNI, HM Revenue & Customs and the National Crime Agency established the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to tackle criminality linked to paramilitarism as part of the Executive’s 2015 action plan on tackling paramilitary activity, criminality and organised crime.

“Today’s operation is evidence that the PCTF will continue to listen to the concerns of the community and act on any information provided," Inspector Hamilton continued.

"We will investigate all aspects of criminality being carried out by anyone purporting to be operating under the convenient flag of a paramilitary organisation.

"Paramilitaries are not defenders of their communities, instead they are criminals who prey on vulnerable people and exploit any circumstances they can for their own gain.

“Anyone with information about any criminality linked to paramilitaries should contact police on 101 or anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111, which gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”