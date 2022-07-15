Cash and items linked to INLA seized by police in Omagh

A quantity of cash and other items linked to the INLA in Omagh have been seized by the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force on Thursday.

Police said the search was part of their investigation into the dissident republican group.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Corinne Lennox said: “Following a proactive search of a property in the Omagh area we recovered a quantity of cash and a number of other items.

“The searches and seizures are a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle all types of organised criminality linked to paramilitaries, in an ongoing effort to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would like to thank the local community for their continued support and will continue to act on the information you provide us.”