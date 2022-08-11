Cash and mobile phones seized as part of west Belfast UDA probe

Police investigating the west Belfast UDA have seized cash and a number of mobile phones

It follows searches on Thursday by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) over suspected criminality linked to the gang.

Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “Following proactive searches in the Shankill area of Belfast, we recovered a quantity of cash and a number of mobile phones.

“The searches and seizures are a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle all types of organised criminality linked to paramilitaries, in an ongoing effort to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control.”

He added: "Our enquiries are ongoing and we would like to thank the local community for their continued support and will continue to act on the information you provide us.”