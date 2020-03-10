Cash in transit employee threatened with handgun during Belfast city centre armed robbery

Getaway car found burnt out in west BelfastGreen dye pack fitted as security measure on cash box exploded, say policeMasked man threatened G4S employee with black handgun during incident

A masked man threatened a cash in transit employee with a hand gun during an armed robbery in Belfast city centre.

The incident occurred on Academy Street at around 7.50am on Tuesday.

A man armed with a black handgun threatened the cash in transit employee to hand over a cash box.

The man then made off with the box which contained a sum of cash in a grey/silver coloured Renault Megan Scenic car that was driven by an accomplice.

The suspect was wearing a dark coloured balaclava, a high visibility vest over a black top, a pair of red gloves, grey bottoms and is described as being around 5'7 tall.

The car was discovered a short time later on fire by police in Roumania Rise in west Belfast.

Police also recovered a damaged, empty cash in transit box a short distance away.

Detective Sergeant O’Flaherty said, “While I would like to thank those people who have come forward with information already, this robbery happened as rush hour got underway, so I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the area of Academy Street, Exchange Street, or the car being abandoned and set alight on Roumania Rise this morning to call detectives on 101 quoting reference number 185 of 10 March 2020.

"I would also be keen for drivers with dashcams who were in the area this morning to check their footage and to get in contact if they have recorded any footage which might help."

Det Sgt O’Flaherty added, “While we are not confirming the amount of money that was stolen, a green dye pack fitted as part of the security measures in the cash box did explode, so I would also ask people and in particular retailers to contact us if they encounter anyone attempting to use banknotes covered in green dye.”

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."

Gareth Skinner, G4S Head of Operational Risk said: “Our couriers were the victims of an attack on York Street, Belfast, shortly before 8am this morning.

"Fortunately our crew were not injured, but those responsible must be brought to justice and we are working closely with the police as they investigate this crime. “