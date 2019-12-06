Cash machines ripped from Antrim supermarket by digger

The ATMs were stolen from a Tesco in Castle Way. Credit: Google

Pacemaker Press 06/12/2019 Forensics at the scene at Birch Hill Road in Antrim. A double cash machine has been recovered after it was stolen from a supermarket in Antrim overnight. The incident happened at a Tesco Extra in the town centre. Police received a report a digger had been used to steal the unit housing two cash machines at about 03:00 GMT on Friday. The machines were recovered by police on Birch Hill Road, a few miles away from the supermarket, about 30 minutes later.Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

It was reported shortly after 3am on Friday that a digger was used to steal an ATM unit housing two machines at a Tesco in the Castle Way area.

Following the robbery the digger was then set on fire.

Around 30 minutes later police found both machines in the Birch Hill Road area, a few miles from Castle Way.

UUP councillor Paul Michael said it was a "particularly bold" theft as the machines were scooped out from a separate area behind the Tesco store.

"It's totally unreal. We are in the thick of the festive season and that Tesco would be a particularly busy one at the best of times," he said.

"This is an attack on the whole community and deprives them of a vital resource.

"I would hope that anyone with information would bring it forward to police so that the perpetrators can be brought to justice."

Chief Executive at Retail NI Glyn Roberts urged businesses with external ATMs to stay vigilant in the run up to Christmas after the latest "disgraceful attack".

“Retail NI would again urge building contractors to review the security of their sites," he said.

“The criminal gangs behind these attacks need to be caught and put in jail for a very long time.”

Detective Inspector Richard Thornton said the investigation was at an early stage and they are working to establish if it is linked to other similar ATM thefts.

"The public is waking up to the news today that criminals have targeted a community where many rely on this vital resource, and I understand the concern of the public and the business community, and the impact this crime will have on the community and the business itself," he said.

"I want to reassure the community we are doing all we can to catch the perpetrators, however, we also need your help and I would appeal to anyone that has any information which may help our investigation to please get in touch with our detectives."

The latest incident follows a spate of ATM thefts in Northern Ireland earlier this year. In February two ATMs were stolen from the side of an Asda supermarket on Antrim's Ballymena road.

Police stepped up patrols in rural areas in an attempt to combat the robberies and asked the public to remain vigilant of any heavy machinery vehicles traveling late at night.

Police reiterated their warnings with Detective Inspector Thronton asking owners of heavy plant machinery to ensure they do everything possible to secure and immobilise equipment.

"If the diggers cannot be stolen these attacks cannot take place. I would also appeal to the public to report anything suspicious to us," Detective Inspector Thornton said.

"It is unusual to see a digger out on the roads in the evening or the middle of the night, so if you do see a digger on the road at these times and think something isn't quite right, please contact us on the non-emergency number 101 and we can check this out.

"Also if you see people or vehicles loitering in areas close to ATMs, particularly as some shops may be closed, or hear machinery late at night or in the early hours call us. If you think a crime is in progress please dial 999.

He asked anyone with information about the ATM theft to call 101 and quote reference number 126 of 06/12/19.

Alternatively information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.