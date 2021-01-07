Cash reward offered to track down person dumping cartons of fresh milk on Antrim Coast

Empty and full milk cartons found between Ballygally and Glenarm

A Larne councillor has renewed his offer to match a cash reward to identify those responsible for dumping cartons of fresh milk on the Antrim Coast following a recent incident.

Coast Road DUP Councillor Andrew Clarke said in a post on social media: “Really disappointed to see milk cartons again being dumped on our lovely Coast Road.

“Putting plastic in the sea does huge damage and is a terrible look for one of Northern Ireland’s most scenic areas.

“I slithered down and gathered these ones up, so at least they are accounted for.

“A previous theory blamed someone in hospitality, but this doesn’t make a lot of sense with current restrictions.”

Previously, Cllr Clarke said: “I hate litter. In fact, I would go as far as to regard it as a form of treason.

“While all litter is bad, plastic is especially damaging. To put them by the sea is worse again.

“The offer to match Farmview’s £500 reward still stands, if anyone can help catch them.”

Farmview has confirmed that the company’s £500 reward remains available.

Director Richard McDowell said he still believes that someone in food service was responsible for dumping stock after having to shut down at short notice.

“Somebody has been very irresponsible,” he stated.

He said that the company has not received reports of fly-tipping of milk anywhere else in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is to crackdown on litter louts and dog fouling by bringing in a private enforcement company.

The local authority is planning to employ a firm to patrol “hotspots” and fine offenders.

A spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has said previously: “The vast majority of our citizens are responsible, but unfortunately there are those who continue to flout the law when it comes to dog fouling, fly-tipping and littering.”