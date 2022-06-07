Castledawson road to be closed until Wednesday following lorry fire damage

The A6 road heading from Castledawson to Toomebridge is to remain closed until Wednesday morning after an earlier lorry fire.

According to Traffic Watch NI, urgent road resurfacing is to take place after the surface was damaged by the blaze.

Earlier, the PSNI had advised drivers to avoid the Hillhead Road in Castledawson due to the lorry fire, but the vehicle has since been cleared.

However, the road resurfacing is due to take place from 9pm on Tuesday evening and will continue overnight.

Motorists have been advised to take extra care in the area.