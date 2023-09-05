Castlederg ‘in shock’ following death of young dad who died in hospital after being stabbed

Conor Browne (28) from Castlederg was taken to hospital following an incident in the early hours of Saturday morning

The community of Castlederg is “in shock” at the loss of Conor Browne (28), says UUP councillor Derek Hussey.

The father-of-one spent two days fighting for his life in hospital following a stabbing outside a Co Tyrone pub.

It happened in the Main Street area of Castlederg in the early hours of Saturday morning.

On Monday night, after confirming a murder inquiry was underway, the PSNI said two more people had been arrested. Four people are currently in custody.

UUP councillor Alderman Hussey offered his condolences to Mr Browne’s family and friends, adding that the local community was “in shock”.

“It is fair to say that the Castlederg community has been in shock since details emerged of the altercation that took place,” he said.

“Undoubtedly, like many towns, we have had our fair share of such situations before but on this occasion the escalation to the point of a weapon being produced to inflict such serious injury has disturbed the vast majority within our community.”

He also urged members of the community to give any information they may have to police.

“Trauma and hurt is being endured by Conor’s family and friends, and I would think that there will be others who were in the area at the time who have also found themselves traumatised. My thoughts and prayers are with each and every one affected,” he added.

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan said there is a real “sense of loss” within the local community.

"My thoughts are with his family, friends and all who knew him. The tributes that have been paid following his tragic passing shows the high regard in which he was held by the local community,” Mr McCrossan said.

“For a young father to lose his life in this way is absolutely heartbreaking and I know that people have been deeply affected by Conor’s death. Castlederg is the type of area where everyone knows each other and people can’t believe that this senseless loss of life has happened on their doorsteps.

“I would urge anyone with any information about what happened to come forward to police immediately. Those responsible for this death must be held accountable.”

Local GAA club Caisleán na Deirge Naomh Eoghan CLG posted an emotional tribute online.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we have to write a post like this,” read a statement on Facebook.

“Conor Browne was a hard working, civil, funny and thoughtful young man.

"Conor was out for a night’s craic with his friends in his local well respected and well run bar.

"What happened when Conor left the bar is the unthinkable."

The club said the entire community is struggling to comprehend the circumstances in which the young man lost his life.

“Conor always wore the biggest smile and would have done anything for anyone," the post continued.

“One of the real good guys!

"This has affected everyone in the parish.”

The club has encouraged anyone in need of help or someone to talk to to contact them via the Facebook page and has extended “heartfelt condolences and prayers to Matt, Geraldine and family, to the entire family circle and to his many many friends.”

“May God give them all the strength to get through this difficult time. Please keep the family and friends in your prayers,” the post concluded.

“Rip Conor! Forever young.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam (may his holy soul be on the right side of God).”

It is understood the deceased has a son who only recently celebrated his second birthday.

On Monday night the PSNI confirmed that detectives from its Major Investigation Team have launched a murder probe following Conor’s death.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives investigating the murder of 28-year-old Conor Browne in Castlederg on Saturday, September 2 have made two further arrests.

“The two men – aged 31 and 27 – were arrested tonight, Monday September 4, and remain in police custody. Two other men - both aged 28 – also remain in police custody at this time.”

A 27-year-old man, who was arrested on Saturday, was previously released on police bail.