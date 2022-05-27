Castlerock chocolatier gets biggest order yet for Jubilee celebrations

Chocolate Manor has handmade over 50,000 chocolate discs to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee

The specially made large discs due to be sent to the royal household

A chocolatier based in Castlerock has been hard at work on their largest order ever — making over 50,000 chocolate discs adorned with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee logo set to be distributed all across the UK ahead of the milestone event.

The Chocolate Manor, in partnership with Scottish company Cobbs Cakes, created special Jubilee-themed cupcakes with white chocolate decals adorned with the royal logo.

The two companies have worked on a number of projects over the past eight years, but this is their biggest order to date.

The delectable desserts are set to be sent all across the UK to hospitals, care homes, hotels, cafes and not to mention all the Royal Parks in London where celebrations for the Jubilee are taking place next weekend.

A special larger version of the discs and handmade truffles are also set to be sent to the royal household through an initiative with Food NI.

Geri Martin is proprietor and chief chocolatier at The Chocolate Manor, which was established in 2012 in the Co Londonderry town.

Now in its 10th year, the chocolate maker has developed an array of bespoke chocolate pieces and has worked with a number of businesses and clients on a range of unique and different designs over the past decade.

The special edition Jubilee tins with Chocolate Manor truffles

Mrs Martin said that, prior to their most recent order of over 50,000 chocolate pieces, their biggest order was 15,000.

“We work regularly with Cobbs who supply Bidfood, one of the biggest catering suppliers in the UK, and when we started out we thought it would just be 8,000 in the initial order, but the number kept jumping and jumping!” she told this newspaper.

“We have handmade every single one of these pieces, piped by hand with no machine involved, so there has been a lot of hard work and dedication put in to making sure every piece is just right, it has been a real team effort by everyone at The Chocolate Manor.

“Since the start of April our staff have handmade and packaged 50,000 discs which really is fantastic,” she added.

Each batch of the total 50,000 were made in sections of 2,500 and posted off.

“I think ParcelForce has been here every day for the past two months!” said Geri.

“We have had a few issues where some discs got broken when being transported at the start, so we had to go back and think about different packaging options, but we got there and just sent the final box off on Friday morning.”

Locally, a few Castlerock businesses have put their orders in for the special jubilee-themed discs.

Coffee Hut in Castlerock will be decorating their cakes with them for the holiday weekend and Braemar Farm Artisan Ice Cream will be using them to top one of their specialty desserts.

“They have made a special Eton Mess ice cream dessert for the weekend’s celebrations where they will be using the chocolate discs to decorate,” said Geri.

“Castlerock itself is really making a big effort for the Jubilee, so to be part of the wider UK-wide celebrations is just fantastic.

“It’s so lovely to have a little piece of Northern Ireland to help celebrate this momentous occasion.”

The Chocolate Manor are also running a special Jubilee-themed competition where children can submit their special royal designs, with the winning logo being made into a chocolate lollipop.

For more information follow @ChocolateManor on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.