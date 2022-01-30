Castlewellan crash victim named as Marc Garry Quinn (18)

A man who died in a crash in Co Down in the early hours of Sunday morning has been named as Marc Garry Quinn (18).

It follows a crash involving a Black Kia Sportage on the Newcastle Road in Castlewellan where Mr Quinn lived.

He was treated for his injuries at the scene but died in hospital a short time later.

The young man was a senior footballer at Aughlisnafin GAC who said they shared news of his death with a "very heavy heart". A club spokesperson said: "A candle would not be bright enough for this young man", said a club spokesperson, adding that he "always played with his head up".

Mr Quinn was the son of the club's secretary Jenny and former player Garry and brother of senior footballer Ruairi and U15 footballer Ryan while Mr Quinn himself had played for the club from the age of five and was set to make his senior debut this season, they said.

He won championship medals with the club and captained the U14 East Down league winning side while also representing his school St Malachy's.

The club spokesperson said: "He also enjoyed his time with Baile an Locha minors and also a time with our fiends and neighbours Liatroim Fontenoys to play U17 football in his own grade and made many friends wherever he played.

"He will be sorely missed by all his club mates and friends both in and outwith the club. Such an unassuming and polite young man who was extremely well thought off both within our club and wherever he went."

They added: "Words cannot begin to convey the heartbreak we feel for his beloved parents Garry and Jenny, for his brothers Ruairi and Ryan, and their extended family circle and friends. They are all in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

A death notice said Marc was a “dearly beloved son and cherished brother”. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

“Deeply regretted by his sorrowing mother, father, brothers, Granny and Granda Quinn, Granda Grant, aunts, uncles, many cousins, friends, and entire family circle,” it read.

Earlier, the Newcastle Road was closed between Carnacaville Road and Drumee Road but has now reopened.

The PSNI Collision Investigation Unit appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage to contact them on 101 quoting reference 166 of 30/01/22.