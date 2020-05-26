Castlewellan crash victim named as Svilen Genchev Stoyanov (37)

Police have confirmed a man who died following a crash in Castlewellan at the weekend was 37-year-old Svilen Genchev Stoyanov.

Mr Stoyanov, who was originally from Kubrat in Bulgaria, was the rider of scooter which crashed on Ballylough Road at around 11.30am on Saturday, close to the junction with Ballywillwill Road.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Anyone who witnessed the collision, or captured it on their dash cam, is asked to contact local officers in Downpatrick or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 541 23/05/20."