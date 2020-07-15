Castlewellan six-car crash scene 'more like bomb-site,' says MLA McGrath

Six-vehicle road traffic collision on the Clarkhill Road, Castlewellan, on Tuesday evening (14 July). Pic: Caroline Overend

Six-vehicle road traffic collision on the Clarkhill Road, Castlewellan, on Tuesday evening (14 July). Pic: Caroline Overend

Six-vehicle road traffic collision on the Clarkhill Road, Castlewellan, on Tuesday evening (14 July). Pic: Caroline Overend

An MLA has said the the scene of a six-car crash in Co Down was more like a bomb-site, than a car crash.

No one was seriously injured in the Clarkhill Road, Castlewellan, crash on Tuesday at around 7pm.

Some of the cars looked to have been left completely destroyed in the incident and the residential street was left strewn with debris.

It is thought one car hit a number of parked vehicles in the area.

A number of residents also came out from their homes after the crash.

Police, the Fire Service and the ambulance attended the scene, and the driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital, where he was checked for injuries and subsequently discharged.

Six-vehicle road traffic collision on the Clarkhill Road, Castlewellan, on Tuesday evening (14 July). Pic: Caroline Overend

SDLP South Down MLA Colin McGrath called for a full police and Transport NI investigation.

The South Down MLA said: “The images from the aftermath of the incident near Castlewellan are truly horrific. It looks more like a bomb-site that a traffic accident.

"As I understand it only one car was moving and its impact has caused the destruction of a number of vehicles and property in the area.

"This is a serious incident and will need fully investigated by PSNI. I will be speaking with senior officers to ensure this is fully examined and a thorough explanation provided."

He said local residents had been complaining for years about traffic in the area.

"An absolutely shocking event on their doorsteps," he added.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 1772 of 14/07/20.