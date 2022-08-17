Castlewellan stone honouring dead IRA man an ‘affront to public decency’ and should be removed, claims DUP councillor

A stone in a Castlewellan forest park honouring former Co Down IRA man Paul Magorrian has been branded an “affront to public decency” and should be removed, according to a unionist councillor.

South Down DUP councillor Alan Lewis made the comments following a recent event held in Magorrian’s memory which was attended by some local Sinn Fein representatives, including the MLA Cathy Mason.

On Sunday, Sinn Fein councillor Roisin Howell posted a photo on social media of a group of party activists walking around Bunkers Hill and the memorial stone in what was billed as an event for ‘Unity Weekend’.

In the post she wrote: “The conversation has started, change is on its way. We are moving forward together, ready to build a new Ireland of equals.”

A picture of the event showed a group of people gathered around the area holding an Irish tricolour flag.

Magorrian (21) was shot dead by the Army in Castlewellan on August 14, 1974. A stone calling the area the “Paul Magorrian Park” is currently erected at the side of a path.

Mr Lewis hit out at the stone and weekend event and said Sinn Fein need to “come away from their efforts to infect public spaces with the names of long dead terrorists”.

The unionist politician – who recently defected from the UUP to the DUP – said he has approached the local council to remove the stone from the park.

Sinn Fein hit back at the criticism and argued their activists had the right to remember Magorrian.

“Over the weekend pictures were uploaded on social media of local Sinn Fein representatives standing proudly around this ‘memorial’ stone, they chose to mark Magorrian’s death by holding a ‘walk for unity’ around the forest park, which is the location where this stone has been placed,” Mr Lewis said.

“The people of Castlewellan are no stranger to Magorrian or his actions, in the early 70’s many unionist owned businesses were firebombed days later the graffiti “Paul was here” appeared on her ground outside.

“Just recently I have progressed victims pension applications for people who have been on the receiving end of Paul’s so-called brand of republicanism.”

“It’s no concern of mine who Republicans commemorate. However, Sinn Fein need to come away from their efforts to infect public spaces with the names of long dead terrorists.

“The only thing Magorrian’s name should be on is his inquest file.”

He added: “As a district that is seeking to promote active and healthy communities how is any decent law-abiding person supposed to be happy taking their children for a walk in an area sullied by the presence of this stone.

“If we are to create a district of shared space then these type of coat trailing exercises need to be confined to history where they belong.”

“It is believed that this area is the shared responsibility of Newry Mourne and Down council along with forestry service, I have asked that every effort is made to ensure this stone is removed thus ensuring that the land cannot be used for pilgrimage or commemoration.”

In a response, a Sinn Fein spokesperson said: "Paul Magorrian was a valued and respected member of the local community.

"Everyone has the right to remember their dead with dignity and respect under the Good Friday Agreement.”