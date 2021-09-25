Casualty airlifted to Altnagelvin Hospital after jet ski accident on River Foyle

One person has been taken to Altnagelvin Hospital by helicopter and another has been rescued following a jet ski running aground from the River Foyle on Saturday evening.

At around 10.20pm on September 25, it was reported that the Coleraine Coastguard and a rescue helicopter, R118 from the Irish Coast Guard Station in Sligo were dealing with a jet ski incident on the River Foyle in Lisahally.

It is understood at least one casualty has sustained a serious head injury.

One person has been taken to Altnagelvin Hospital by the helicopter and another individual has been rescued by the Foyle Search and Rescue services.

A Foyle Serch and Rescue spokesperson said: “Tonight our teams were tasked to a jet ski incident close to Lisahally shortly after 8pm.

“Our teams responded alongside the Coleraine Coastguard, Greencastle Coast Guard and Rescue 118 and both casualties were safely removed and taken to hospital.

“Thanks also to Northern Ireland Ambulance Service & Police Derry City & Strabane for their assistance.

“All of our volunteers returned safely to base ahead of Saturday night duty.”