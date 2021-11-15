Casualty airlifted to hospital after rope rescue at Portrush cliffs

Emergency services have rescued a casualty from the cliffs of Ramore Head in Portrush. (Pic: Coleraine Coastguard)

A casualty has been hospitalised after a major rescue operation at the Ramore Head cliffs in Portrush.

Coleraine, Ballycastle, Portmuck and Larne Coastguard Teams were involved in a multi-agency operation on Monday to rescue the individual from the base of the cliffs.

The casualty had been located by the PSNI and received initial critical care from Coast Guard officers and RNLI crew before Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and doctors from the Air Ambulance arrived.

The casualty was recovered using Coast Guard rope rescue stretcher and flown to hospital by the air ambulance.