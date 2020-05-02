Cat sanctuary appeals for Northern Ireland public's support

Dundonald charity faces big battle to keep going

Some of the kittens at the sanctuary

A Dundonald cat sanctuary has appealed for help to keep their feline friends safe during lockdown.

Over 80 cats are currently living at the Cats Protection Belfast Adoption Centre, with a skeleton staff still on hand to feed and entertain them.

Rehoming has been paused during lockdown and the centre has been closed to visitors to protect them from Covid-19.

The charity has now launched a fundraising appeal as its charity shops and sponsored activities have been forced to stop.

Among those being cared for are four young kittens who were born at the sanctuary - Mike, Moira, Molly and Maisie.

Their mum Minerva was found on the streets while heavily pregnant and handed in by a concerned member of the public.

After two weeks of nurturing her kittens, staff stepped in to help socialise them with humans.

Sylvester

Kittens are usually ready to be rehomed at eight weeks, but staff will be making sure they get all the right attention to prepare them for a new home once government restrictions are eventually relaxed.

At the grand old age of 15, Sooty was brought the centre when his elderly owner had to move into a care home and could no longer look after him.

Sylvester (8) was rescued from a life of neglect by Northern Ireland's Animal welfare Officers, and is now enjoying the safety of the sanctuary.

A vet check revealed he suffers from feline diabetes which had gone untreated for some time. His health has now greatly improved thanks to daily insulin injections.

Deputy manager Andrew Doherty asked for patience from any would-be new owners keen to offer any of the cats a new home.

"Our fellow cat lovers can be reassured that we continue to take the very best care of those cats that remain with us, and look forward to them starting their new lives in happy homes once restrictions are lifted," he said.

Sooty

"We appreciate that in the current climate things are difficult for everyone, but we hope that people will see us as a worthy cause to donate to as we continue to be here for the cats."

Donations can be made via a JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/BelfastAdoptionCentre. Further information is also available at https://www.cats.org.uk/belfast