Catastrophic PSNI blunder identifies every serving police officer and civilian staff with 345,000 pieces of data, prompting security nightmare

Monumental data breach offers a gold mine to terrorists, with some of the most sensitive details of PSNI officers published online – by the PSNI

The PSNI is tonight desperately attempting to contact its officers after a data breach of “monumental proportions” meant the force mistakenly published the names, ranks, locations and other personal data of every serving police officer and civilian employee.

The data from the PSNI’s ultra-confidential human resources system is a gold mine for terrorists, offering details of officers working in intelligence and other highly sensitive areas – including almost 40 PSNI staff based with MI5.

The material was wrongly published on the internet today by the PSNI in what appears to be human error involving spreadsheet fields.

The spreadsheet in question contained standard statistical information on the strength of the PSNI, with details of how many officers it has at each rank.

However, a second tab in the spreadsheet contained multiple entries in relation to more than 10,000 individuals. For each individual, there are 32 pieces of data meaning that in total, there are about 345,000 pieces of data in the file.

The spreadsheet, which has been seen by the Belfast Telegraph after we were alerted to it by a relative of a serving officer, includes each officer’s service number, their status, their gender, their contract type, their last name and initials, details of how much of the week they work, and their rank.

It also includes the location where they are based (but not their home address), their duty type (from chief constable to detective, intelligence officer and so on), details of their unit (such as the anti-corruption unit or the vetting department), their branch and department, and other technical information about their employment.

There are 10,799 entries in the database. There are 9,276 police officers and police staff. It is not clear if the additional entries relate to other employees or former employees.

The data has been removed from the internet, but it is not yet clear how long it was available online.

There are details of staff who are suspended, on career breaks, or partly retired.

It reveals members of the organised crime unit, telecom liaison officers, intelligence officers stationed at ports and airports, PSNI pilots in its air support unit, officers in the surveillance unit and – of acute sensitivity – almost 40 PSNI staff based at MI5’s headquarters in Holywood.

There are a tiny number of individuals whose unit is given as “secret”. But although that does not disclose precisely what they do, it marks them out as operating in an acutely sensitive area – and then gives their name.

There are details of the specialist firearms team, of riot police – the TSG unit – and the close protection unit which guards senior politicians and judges.

There is even a list of people responsible for “information security”.

It is a breathtaking exposure of PSNI secrets.

One former senior PSNI officer told the Belfast Telegraph that it was “astonishing” and a “huge operational security breach”.

“This is the biggest data breach I can recall in the PSNI,” he said.

“Many officers from Catholic communities don’t tell their families, friends and ex-school colleagues – I worked with many who never did even in recent times. That is a huge issue when that community is still underrepresented and the PSNI is trying to encourage applicants.“

He said that the system on which such sensitive data is stored “is highly regulated internally because of that fact, so even if this information is compromised only internally it’s still big”.

He added: “This is freely circulating on WhatApp groups, including retired officers. It is in essence ‘out there’ and can never be retrieved; the operating assumption must be it will be outside of the police family.”

The former officer said that “a data breach so catastrophic can’t be blamed on a single member of staff, it’s a systemic failure, it shouldn’t be possible this can happen by a ‘slip of a pen’ so to speak”.

There has been no suggestion from police sources that this breach was deliberate rather than a disastrous human error.

The DUP’s lead Policing Board representative Trevor Clarke said: ‘’This is a deeply alarming development and follows hot on the heels of separate reports of theft and trespassing on the police estate. The public will be rightly seeking answers and they deserve to see a robust response from the PSNI senior command.

“Any data breach is unacceptable but more so when it disclose personal information identifying rank and file officers. The scale of this breach seems unprecedented.

“This not only jeopardises the safety of officers but will further undermine morale within the organisation at a time when staff are holding the line amid unprecedented budget cuts.

“Those employed by the PSNI in any capacity deserve to have their rights and interests protected by the leadership of the police force they serve.

“It is high time errors of this magnitude become a thing of the past in the delivery of policing in Northern Ireland. We will raising these concerns with the Chief Constable directly in the coming days.’’

UUP leader Doug Beattie said: “This is a unbelievable breach of data and staff security. It cannot be any more serious than this and hard to fathom how such a breach could happen accidentally.”

It is understood an email has been sent to PSNI staff advising them not to forward links to the data breach and to delete them immediately.

The email also confirmed a “Gold Group” has been convened by Assistant Chief Constable (ACC) Chris Todd to respond to the incident.

A Gold Group is the highest level of internal emergency response available to the PSNI and is generally convened in cases of serious public disorder or a major incident requiring the oversight of the ACC.

The ACC reports directly to the Chief Constable and if required, the national emergency committee COBRA in Whitehall.

One officer who contacted the Belfast Telegraph said: “As a serving police officer, my own family do not know what I do. I have had to move house and out of the town I lived as advised by senior officers for ‘security reasons’. I deleted social media accounts… now my full name and initials are widely available. It's a complete disaster”.

The officer added: “At a time where morale is already at a record low and we feel completely unsupported by senior management, this happens.”

The PSNI has been contacted for a response. A press conference has been called by Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd for 8.45pm tonight.

The Chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, Liam Kelly, expressed dismay and anger last night.

He is insisting an urgent inquiry is required and wants to hear from the Chief Constable and his senior colleagues the steps they intend taking to limit the damage to protect identities.

Mr Kelly said: “This is a breach of monumental proportions. Even if it was done accidentally, it still represents a data and security breach that should never have happened.

“Rigorous safeguards ought to have been in place to protect this valuable information which, if in the wrong hands, could do incalculable damage.

“The men and women I represent are appalled by this breach. They are shocked, dismayed and justifiably angry. Like me, they are demanding action to address this unprecedented disclosure of sensitive information.

“We have many colleagues who do everything possible to protect their police roles. We’re fortunate that the PSNI spreadsheet didn’t contain officer and staff home addresses, otherwise we would be facing a potentially calamitous situation.

“Inadequate or poor oversight of FOI procedures must be addressed and addressed urgently. New safeguards are obviously required to prevent this from ever happening again.”

Ulster Unionist Policing Board representative Mike Nesbitt MLA, called for an Emergency Meeting of the PSNI watchdog tomorrow.

He said: “I have requested the Board call an Emergency Meeting tomorrow when the Board can hear directly from the PSNI’s Senior Executive Team.

"It is imperative that officers, staff and their families and friends understand how seriously this breach is being taken and that the Board is determined to fulfil its oversight and challenge functions appropriately.

“There are several issues here. First, ensuring those who now feel themselves at risk are given a realistic assessment of the implications of the data breach.

"Second, why was there no ‘fail safe’ mechanism to prevent this information being uploaded.

"Third, there is the question of whether it was a genuine mistake and here, the principle of innocent until proven guilty applies.

“I view this like a serious incident when people are seriously physically injured. The priority is to assist the injured. Only after that do you turn to examine the other issues. In other words, my thoughts are with those whose names have been released into the public domain, who had a reasonable expectation this would never happen.”

Alliance leader and former Justice Minister Naomi Long MLA said that the sheer scale of the data breach was serious worrying.

"This level of data breach is clearly of profound concern, not least to police officers, civilian staff, and their families, who will be feeling incredibly vulnerable and exposed tonight and in the days ahead," said Mrs Long.

"Immediate action must be taken to offer them proper information, support, guidance and necessary reassurances regarding their and their families' security.

"Whilst the personal data has now been removed, once such information has been published online, it leaves an indelible footprint.

"That such sensitive information could ever have been held in a manner open to such a breach is unconscionable and will require serious investigation; however, the most urgent issue is supporting those whose security has been compromised.

"Alliance representatives on the Policing Board are seeking an urgent meeting of the Board to be convened with PSNI Senior Management Team to address this unprecedented security breach."