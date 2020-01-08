Cate Conway: Stephen Clements really was one of a kind and I'm heartbroken that we have lost him

I loved every single minute of working with Stephen. I went through a lot of issues in my personal life around the start of our partnership. He basically dragged me through those days and I often told him I would never forget that.

That was how we became such close friends. He was more than a friend, we were family to each other.

Read more Fans flood airwaves paying tribute to 'one-off' Stephen Clements on Radio Ulster show

We could bicker and fight and immediately forget it and start messing around again.

Stephen Clements and Cate Conway

He was an absolute star.

In terms of broadcasting, he had a knack for knowing how to connect with people and how to make them laugh. He made them feel good.

He was also very cheeky. He loved nothing more than a joke that would pass most people by, but some people would stop and go 'hang on, did he just say what I think he said?'

Cate and Stephen

Case in point - the Through the Window feature.

It was unbelievable. People used to say 'I don't know how you get away with the things you say'.

While lots of people enjoyed it, not many people know how he created it every day.

He would sit during the early part of the show and say 'Who will I do for Through the Window?'

Their last show together

We would chat about different celebrities and then he would pick one. I would see the cogs start turning in his head and he would maybe look up names of movies they had been in.

Then he would ask me to go out of the studio for a bit and he would record it all in one chunk. It was like it arrived in his brain fully formed and he just blurted it out. The speed of his brain was unreal.

There will never be another Stephen Clements and I'm heartbroken to know we've lost the only one we had.

Cate Conway and Stephen Clements previously co-hosted Q Radio's Breakfast Show