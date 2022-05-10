Caterpillar NI workers take further four weeks of strike action over pay deal

Workers at the Springvale, Belfast and Larne production sites of generator maker Caterpillar are to take a further four weeks of strike action over a rejected pay deal.

Trade union Unite claim Caterpillar has been “refusing to sit down” in a bid to resolve the protracted dispute and claimed workers are suffering due to the cost-of-living crisis.

The latest announcement is a continuation of strike action at the plants, with workers also carrying out industrial action last month.

In response to the latest strike action, Caterpillar said in a statement: “Caterpillar negotiated in good faith with Unite to reach a fair and balanced final agreement which would include a 9% wage increase effective April 1, 2022.

"The company believes industrial action should be avoided but is committed to maintaining operations at its facilities throughout the duration of the action.”

The US-based company reported operating profits of just over £7m last year, on turnover of £439m in 2020. This compares to a loss of £13.6m in 2019, though that included a one-off £21.7m impairment charge, the write down of the value of a fixed asset.

The firm had also set aside more than £20m in redundancy costs last year as it continued to drastically scale back operations at its manufacturing facility in Larne.

Caterpillar in Northern Ireland previously said up to 700 people would be made redundant from their Co Antrim facility under what it described as a restructuring away from manufacturing, with Unite union then describing the job losses as "devastating news" for the Caterpillar workforce.

Unite said their members are prepared to strike for “however long it takes” if an agreement with Caterpillar is not reached.

George Brash, Unite regional officer said: “The blame for this dispute lies entirely at the feet of Caterpillar’s management who are refusing to sit down with Unite to resolve this dispute despite requests from the Labour Relations Agency.

“Unite will not allow this company to starve these workers into submission while demanding compulsory overtime and a real terms pay cut.

“Unite has confirmed a further four weeks of strike action. We are prepared to continue this action for however long it takes for Caterpillar to listen to their employees and return to the negotiating table with a decent pay increase offer.”