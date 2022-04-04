Caterpillar NI workers to strike over pay throughout next month

Workers at the Springvale, Belfast and Larne production sites of generator maker Caterpillar are set to take strike action over the company’s latest pay offer.

Trade union Unite said the first four-day strike will begin at 7am on Monday April 11, and will be followed up the week after Easter with a further four-day stoppage from April 25.

Industrial action will then recommence for the week after the May day holiday (Tuesday May 3) and the following week.

The strike ballot comes after Unite members “overwhelmingly” rejected the latest pay offer from management.

A statement from the union said: “This offer made insufficient improvements to pay, was tied to a threat of compulsory overtime and attempted to divide the bargaining unit.”

US-owned Caterpillar reported operating profits of just over £7m last year, on turnover of £439m in 2020. This compares to a loss of £13.6m in 2019, though that included a one-off £21.7m impairment charge, the write down of the value of a fixed asset.

The firm had also set aside more than £20m in redundancy costs last year as it continued to drastically scale back operations at its manufacturing facility in Larne.

Caterpillar in Northern Ireland previously said up to 700 people would be made redundant from the Co Antrim facility under what it described as a restructuring away from manufacturing, with Unite union then describing the job losses as "devastating news" for the Caterpillar workforce.

On Monday, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is another case of naked boardroom greed. Caterpillar is sitting on billions and could well afford a pay deal which protects our members and their families at a time of surging inflation.

“Caterpillar must understand that these workers are resolute and have the full support of their union as they prepare to take determined action to win a fair wage deal.”

Regional officer for the workforce, George Brash added: “Caterpillar has attempted to demonise our members for exercising their right to participate in lawful industrial action but the blame lies squarely at their door.

"An offer was made to management which would have dealt with the pay dispute and allowed both parties to enter into a separate process to discuss overtime. That offer was flatly rejected by the employers.

“It is time for Caterpillar to show our members respect. That starts with increasing wages in a no-strings attached pay offer. The ball is in the court of management.”

A spokesperson for Caterpillar in Northern Ireland responded: “Caterpillar negotiated in good faith with Unite to reach a fair and balanced final agreement. The company believes industrial action should be avoided but is committed to maintaining operations at its facilities throughout the duration of the action.”