Cathedral Buildings: Demonstration organised by artists impacted by blaze

The scene on Donegal Street in Belfast City Centre where firefighters are tacking a blaze at the Cathedral Buildings. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Over one hundred artists and supporters of the creative sector gathered at Belfast’s Buoy Park in solidarity with those affected by the recent Cathedral Buildings fire.

The listed buildings were set on fire in the early hours of Monday morning causing millions of pounds worth of damage.

A group of artists who lost thousands of pounds worth of equipment and artwork in the blaze organised the demonstration on Thursday night to “raise awareness of the hostile conditions artists across Belfast have been subject to in recent years.”

Illustrator Elly Makem and fellow organiser Jennifer Mehigan said that they were “overwhelmed” by the outpouring of support shown at the funeral-like demonstration.

“Those in attendance wore all black and there was even the Grim Reaper and a coffin with pallbearers which really drove home the message we wanted to put across,” said Elly.

"The energy was fantastic and everyone joined in chanting calling for affordable housing for artists.

"We are cautiously optimistic that our faces and message will not be forgotten and we hope this will help spread the message of all artists throughout the city.”