Cathedral Gardens: How the ‘worst park in Belfast’ has been left to rot after multi-million-pound investment

Belfast City Council urged to hire more staff to maintain it

Despite a prime location, overlooked by St Anne’s Cathedral and surrounded by fine eateries and trendy cafes, Cathedral Gardens — previously known as Buoy Park — has been left to ruin.

The park was originally named after three Belfast buoys were housed there since the 1980s.

They were moved to the Titanic Quarter in 2019 after Belfast City Council unveiled multi-million pound plans to transform Cathedral Gardens into a hub for arts and culture, describing it as “a world-class public space for people to gather, relax and play”.

The proposed renovation included an event space for cultural events and festivals; an urban forest; a more permanent play area with art and water features and learning sculptures; a Belfast Blitz memorial and public art.”

Belfast City Council said the renovation would “aim to create a welcoming space for locals, visitors and students to enjoy all year round.”

But in recent times, the park has been blighted by anti-social behaviour.

In July this year a pop-up playpark in Cathedral Gardens — which featured outdoor musical instruments and a swinging bench — was vandalised and sprayed with graffiti.

The council said at the time it was aware of “cleansing issues” at the park, adding that staff aimed to work with voluntary partners “as part of a multi-agency response to tackle the more complex issues, which includes responding to anti-social behaviour in the area”.

Later that month, a homeless person was found dead after a suspected overdose in the same area.

SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite has branded it “the worst park in Belfast” and said more staff are needed on the council to ensure the park is maintained to a good standard.

He explained that the “real challenge” lies in council staffing levels for cleansing operations throughout the evening, as that is when most of the criminality is taking place.

“Statutory partners in the redevelopment scheme — the Department for Communities — are owners of Writers’ Square which is just across the street and agreed with the council that their staff would clean the space but the service level agreement only accounted for during the day and not night-time cleansing,” he explained.

“Most of these issues are occurring during night-time and the teams weren’t able to cover this time period properly.

“Since some of these incidents took place over the summer, the council have since had additional staffing levels put in place to cover this, and we hope to have more in the coming months,” he added.

“I have urged the council’s cleanliness taskforce to get more comprehensive service agreements in place with both the Department for Infrastructure and the Department for Communities to look at everything from high to low level maintenance — down to dealing with weeds and litter — because these are the things you need to get right.”

Mr de Faoite said that despite these efforts, the public space is “far from perfect” and is also concerned about the number of vacant retail units in that part of the city.

“When you travel from City Hall to the newly refurbished Ulster University, about 35% of the shop units are empty at the moment and this does not lend itself to a clean or safe environment,” he said.

“There is no one cleaning or visiting the units or working in the premises, so this makes it a prime spot for anti-social activity.

“I am keen to see what The Executive Office publish in their report on the High Street Taskforce because hopefully this will give us some indication on what they can do to move forward and lift these spaces.

“Things like forms of rates relief or financial support for arts and cultural spaces would be great to see if we can’t get retail use.”

