Cathedral Quarter Belfast fire started deliberately, say police

Firefighters at the scene of a blaze in the Cathedral Quarter area of Belfast on September 21st 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A fire at a derelict building in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter on Saturday night is being treated as arson.

Fire crews were called to a derelict building on Donegall Street at 8.56pm.

Six appliances attended the blaze and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus brought the fire under control using firefighting jets.

Three appliances remained at the site over night.

Police said on Sunday morning that it is believed the blaze was started deliberately.

Detective Sergeant William Arnott said: "I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in and around Donegall Street, Belfast last night or anyone who has information that could assist us with our investigation to contact detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 2059 21/09/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."

The nearby Muddlers Club restaurant, posting on Facebook, said: "It was an eventful night at the Muddlers Club tonight. Just to let you know everyone is safe and sound and the fire crews were quick to extinguish the blaze.

"Thank you to the fast and quick action of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue service.

"The restaurant was not affected by the fire in the building opposite & we will be back on Tuesday afternoon as normal. Thank you for your continued support."