Cathedral Quarter fire: Regeneration trust calls for Bank Buildings-style restoration of site

A major blaze at Belfast’s Old Cathedral Building has led a local charity to call for the site to be restored in the same way that the city’s Bank Buildings were.

Both structures are historic listed buildings, and the sensitive restoration of Primark’s flagship store in Bank Buildings has been widely welcomed.

An 18-year-old man has been charged with arson following the fire in the Cathedral Quarter on Monday.

More than 50 personnel were involved in fighting the flames on Donegall Street from the early hours.

A court on Tuesday heard that the fire caused more than £3m worth of damage, with a number of commercial properties forced to close.

Now, the Belfast Buildings Trust is urging local government to re-establish and preserve the Old Cathedral Building, which was built more than a century ago and hosted small creative businesses and studios until Monday’s fire destroyed the premises.

“What next for this vital part of Belfast’s streetscape? Will it be restored, as in the excellent work at Primark?” said Shane Quinn, the trust’s development director.

“Or will we, once again, face the seemingly inevitable calls for its demolition and later marketing as a development opportunity?”

Read more Student influx will give Belfast a new vibe but could the planners learn lessons from it?

Bank Buildings was ravaged by fire

Following the fire at the landmark Bank Buildings on Belfast’s Royal Avenue in 2018 — which almost entirely destroyed the structure — extensive work has been taken to restore the building.

Primark announced in August this year that the city centre shop would open in time for Christmas, for the first time in four years.

“A place that increases GVA [gross value added], meets community needs, and secures environmental sustainability is only possible by repurposing existing buildings,” Mr Quinn added, noting that the Cathedral Buildings fire is “a tragedy for its occupants and the local economy”.

“Cathedral Buildings shows that places need a mixed economy that is relevant and attractive to people of all backgrounds and ages.

"Much-needed housing and increased density can be achieved by repurposing upper stories.

“The Road to Zero is much shorter and surer if we reuse what we have. That Belfast hasn’t learnt and applied the lessons of what works so successfully elsewhere suggests that our decision-makers have, at best, been lacking in imagination.”

Last year, the trust outlined three steps it believes Belfast should take to put existing buildings at the heart of shaping the city’s future.

These involved prioritising the reuse of existing and historic assets within planning and regeneration policies, developing a cross-sectoral Place Investment Strategy, and support for pilot schemes that encourage creative adaptation of space to meet community needs.

“Recent articles by prominent local journalists suggest that the zeitgeist has shifted and that the general public now cares considerably about the condition of the city’s buildings. Others are concerned about public safety and welfare issues and ensuring access for all,” Mr Quinn said.

“Belfast Buildings Trust puts these buildings at the heart of Belfast’s regeneration and meeting people’ needs.”