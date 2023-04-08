Cathedral Quarter Trust halts operations due to Stormont funding withdrawal

An organisation which supports arts, culture and heritage in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter has announced it has ceased day-to-day operations after Stormont funding was pulled.

The Cathedral Quarter Trust (CQT) was previously involved in delivering Belfast's annual Culture Night.

It received funding from Stormont's Department for Communities (DfC), however financial pressures facing DfC have lead to this funding being withdrawn.

Due to a lack of an agreed Stormont budget, Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris is to set a budget in the coming weeks, with departments reportedly facing cuts of up to 10%.

A CQT spokesperson said: “The Board of the Cathedral Quarter Trust, CQT, has been forced to cease day to day operational activity, including planning any cultural events, with immediate effect and for the foreseeable future, following the withdrawal of core funding by the Department for Communities. This DfC decision was communicated to CQT within the past weeks.

“We have with regret served notice to our employees and we thank them sincerely for their unrelenting efforts to drive forward the CQT agenda to this point.

“The Board, which is representative of businesses, arts, educational and heritage organisations and other civic stakeholders in the Cathedral Quarter will continue to meet and to champion issues that promote the best long term interests of the Cathedral Quarter, the city centre and the wider Belfast agenda.

"We will never waver from our belief that the Cathedral Quarter has a critical role to play in driving sustainable and inclusive regeneration in this part of Belfast with a knock on effect across the whole city and region.”

CQT delivered Culture Night in Belfast until 2021. Last year it emerged that a strategic review would be undertaken in the future of the event.

"Following the withdrawal of its core funding CQT will not be directly involved in the delivery of any future Culture Night and as a Board we will continue to work with Belfast City Council and other stakeholders to explore all options around the future of this popular and important event," the spokesperson added.

DfC said it is not in a position to confirm its budget for the incoming financial year.

“However, mindful that the current financial year was ending, and in the absence of a timeframe for the budget settlement, the Department has been in contact with its arms-length bodies and delivery partners,” a spokesperson said.

“This was to outline our understanding of the financial position, in line with planning assumptions and recognising the need for continued engagement, and to indicate any reduction in budgets.

“While the Department for Communities remains committed to its strategic priorities, it acknowledges that significant challenges lie ahead.”