Cathedral School in Derry leased by circus and street theatre company

The circus’ director said it ‘will be an absolute game-changer’

Partnering with St Columb’s Cathedral, In Your Space Circus (IYSC) has taken a lease on the “stunning” building with plans to refurbish it into a circus school and arts venue. The Cathedral School is considered ‘at risk’ by the heritage register and requires significant internal work.

IYSC has secured initial support from Art and Business NI and the Architectural Heritage Fund to embark on a major capital fundraising campaign to enable the organisation to restore and fit-out the building.

As well as being synonymous with high-profile events in Derry such as Halloween, St Patrick’s Day and Foyle Maritime Festival, IYSC has established its own successful summer event in the Carnival of Colours.

Outreach is the second strand of its work which sees it run projects and programmes in schools and the community.

Once the building is fully refurbished, IYSC plans to host contemporary circus events, attracting local and international artists.

Cath McBride, IYSC company director, said: “We’re looking at some really exciting and innovative events happening in the city. We want the building to have a bit of a tourism remit as well, so we’re looking at ideas that will attract tourists.

“We want to retain people that are here already who are having to look elsewhere for work, because there isn’t a huge amount of work in Derry.

“We also want to attract people from other areas of Northern Ireland and internationally, offering residencies and exciting opportunities for work and the volume of work people need to survive in the arts sector.”

She added: “Having everything in one space, a space that is suitable for circus, with no barriers to us, will be an absolute game-changer.

“The demand for our work is there. All our classes for kids are full and we have waiting lists. We’re always thinking about what to do with kids as they get older and we can’t fit them into the next class up.

“If we are able to function every day of the week without having to pay for a different venue, I think our work is going to explode.”

IYSC said it would like to see more central government support for arts in the north west.

Ms McBride explained: “We want people to understand the arts. At the moment, people feel it’s all about the elite arts, but it’s not.

"It’s about work happening on the ground, community arts, that impacts young people from disadvantaged backgrounds or those with disabilities. We need people to understand the impact we have to ensure that what we get is maximised.”