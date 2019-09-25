Catherine Clayden named as pensioner who died in Limavady road accident

'The crash happened shortly after 5.50pm on Thursday. Police appealed to anyone in the area around that time who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage to contact them' (stock photo)

The elderly lady who died after being struck by a motorcycle in Limavady has been named as Catherine Clayden.

Ms Clayden, who was in her 90s, was from the Drumrane Road on the outskirts of the town, where the collision occurred on Thursday.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Richard, Marilyn, Juliet, Helen and Peter.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital, where his condition is understood to be stable.

Local DUP councillor Edgar Scott offered his sympathies to Ms Clayden's relatives. He said: "This was an awful tragedy for Ms Clayden's family and for the local community as a whole."

The crash happened shortly after 5.50pm on Thursday. Police appealed to anyone in the area around that time who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage to contact them.

Ms Clayden was one of two pensioners to lose their lives as a result of a road traffic collision in the Causeway Coast and Glens Council area this weekend.

Gerald McElreavey (88) from Ballymoney passed away on Saturday from injuries he sustained in an accident the previous Monday.

The total number of people to lose their lives on the roads of Northern Ireland so far this year is 41.