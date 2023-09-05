Catholic PSNI officers ‘urged to bring weapons to Mass’ after data breach

Liam Kelly, chairman of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, said Mr Byrne’s position had become untenable (Liam McBurney/PA)

Some PSNI officers have been advised to bring personal protection weapons to Mass following the police data breach, the head of an organisation representing Catholic officers has said.

The Northern Ireland Affairs committee is hearing evidence on the security impact of the data breach that occurred last month.

Personal details relating to over 10,000 PSNI officers and staff were mistakenly released in response to a Freedom of Information request.

Superintendent Gerry Murray, the chairperson of the Catholic Police Guild of Northern Ireland, gave evidence at Tuesday’s session.

He said Catholic officers were more likely to keep their professions a secret from their families and communities, and the potential for identification caused some members to ask if they should carry protection weapons when attending mass.

"We have had officers, resigning, going from the organisation. Our members are frightened, scared, have no idea what tomorrow will bring for them," he told the committee.

"And I have incidents where young Catholic officers are asking me: do they carry their personal protection weapon when they go to Mass?"

He added: "That has happened, and the advice I've given: yes, you do.

"Because the idea is that they should feel safe while entering the Catholic Church and also leaving the Catholic Church, and there's no better way, the issue of the personal protection weapon is for that, for personal protection."

Mr Murray said that the security pressure stemming from the data breach, combined with budgetary constraints, would limit the PSNI's ability to recruit Catholic officers.

Other witnesses on Tuesday included Police Federation chair Liam Kelly and Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd.

Simon Byrne, who resigned as Chief Constable on Monday, and members of the Policing Board are no longer appearing.

As the meeting began, SDLP MP Claire Hanna raised concerns about the Policing Board not being in attendance, saying they haven’t been “properly scrutinised” since the crises emerged.

Committee Chair Simon Hoare said he was as disappointed as everybody else, but said members will attend in due course.

He described the Chief Constable role as the “most difficult” in policing and thanked Mr Byrne for his service.

Others appearing before the committee include DCS Anthony McNally, who is president of the Superintendents’ Association of Northern Ireland (SANI), and Tracy Godfrey, PSNI Departmental Secretary and seconded officer with the Nipsa union.

Asked for the current mood, Ms Godfrey said they are “dismayed”.

She added that PSNI officers can’t protect themselves “if someone was to come knocking at our door” and “ we don’t routinely have security around our homes”.

“This has just heightened the whole aspect of security,” Ms Godfrey added.

The committee was told there are a lot of front-facing roles and custody detention officers are “coming face to face with dissidents all the time and they’re having to live in communities – so it’s a huge impact on the police staff”.

DCS McNally said they are in an “unprecedented crisis” as they try to navigate their way through the “unknown” and 25 years after the Good Friday Agreement officers are still having to look under their cars.

That is not helped by the absence of a functioning government, he added.

Mr Kelly, a police officer of 29 years, said Mr Byrne’s resignation was the “right thing to do” but recognised he is “a man who has committed over 40 years to policing right across the UK”.

The Police Federation represents 6,500 officers and Mr Kelly said the collective view is that policing is in a “dark place” and a “downward spiral”.

He added: “Budget is a massive pressure, erosion of pay and conditions, the fact we have no government, reduced resource: doing more with less, morale has been plummeting and plummeting rapidly.

“We have no recruitment, retention is a massive issue, the loss of experience, but also the loss of officers at the start of their police careers and mid-service, and that was prior to the data breach.”

Mr Kelly continued: “Despite being 25 years on from the Good Friday Agreement we still find that we are having to police in Northern Ireland against the backdrop of a severe terrorist threat, on and off duty.

“So you asked what the impact has been of the data breach, from my members and from my own perspective, we’re appalled, we’re shocked, we’re dismayed and we’re scared about the implications of what has happened, because the reality is, our officers, whatever their persuasion, take their personal safety very seriously.”

Mr McNally said the data breach will exacerbate Issues around recruitment, and “tens of millions of pounds will have to be spent to fix the challenges of this data breach” which will create “an even blacker hole in what I believe to be a £52m or £53m deficit as of last week”.

He added: “So goodness knows what the figure will be whenever we work out what resolution is required to the data breach.”

The committee heard there is a “strong request from staff” about personal security measures which will run into “tens of millions of pounds” and then there’s litigation from people who feel their information being made public “was against the law”.

Mr Kelly felt £53m was an underestimate and to begin recruiting to the levels needed and to deliver policing that “communities deserve”, that number would rise to around £200m, and that was based on conversations with the Chief Operating Officer.

It requires Westminster intervention, he said, as Stormont does not have the finances.

Mr Kelly added that an independent review by Assistant Commissioner Pete O’Doherty from City of London Police will make recommendations and that too will cost money as there could be “wholesale changes” to information technology and PSNI structures to ensure there is no repeat of the disastrous data breach.