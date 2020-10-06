Catholic schoolgirls injured after sectarian attack on Belfast school bus

Three schoolgirls suffered cuts after the window of a school bus was smashed in north Belfast on Tuesday.

The bus, carrying pupils from Mercy College, was attacked by a male youth at around 2.30pm as it waited at lights at the junction of the Crumlin Road and Ligoneil Road.

Police confirmed they are treating the incident as a sectarian motivated hate crime. Mercy College is a Catholic secondary school based on north Belfast's Bilston Road.

Local Sinn Fein councillor Ryan Murphy said it was "hard to believe that incidents like this are still taking place in 2020".

“Those responsible represent nobody and have nothing to offer society," he said.

“School children have the right to live and go to school free from the fear of intimidation or violence.

“Sectarianism has no place in our society and I call on all political and community leaders to show leadership and work to end these types of attacks.

“I have been liaising with the police and the school regarding the incident and I would call on the PSNI to put in place measures to ensure no repeat of this incident.

“I would call on anyone with any information to bring it forward to the PSNI.”

PSNI Inspector Nick Browne said police believe at this stage that the male youth who threw the object at the bus was in the company of two others and was wearing a grey tracksuit with a black hoodie underneath.

"We are currently progressing a number of enquiries to identify the youths and would ask anyone who witnessed the incident to contact officers at Tennent Street on 101 quoting reference number 993 06/10/20, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/," he said.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."