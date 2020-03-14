Cattle mart Clogher Valley Livestock Producers fined over faulty gate death of OAP

Clogher Valley Livestock Producers pleaded guilty to two breaches of health and safety legislation at Belfast Crown Court (stock photo)

A Co Tyrone company has been fined £12,500 following the death of a pensioner at a livestock mart.

Harry McAnespie, from Aughnacloy, was killed after being struck by a gate at Clogher Mart in June 2018.

Clogher Valley Livestock Producers pleaded guilty to one breach of health and safety legislation at Dungannon Court

Mr McAnespie had been struck by an inadequately maintained steel stock-proof gate when a young bull had attempted to jump over it.

The gate had a defective latch which meant it could not close properly. These type of gates are common in the mart and throughout the industry.

In a statement, Clogher Valley Livestock Producers Company Ltd said: "This was a tragic incident and our thoughts continue to be with Harry's wife Dympna, four children and the extended family."

It added: "We constantly strive to make the mart a safe place and our safety record over the 66 years the mart has been in existence has been very good."