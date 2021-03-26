'Cause for concern' as PSNI use of stop and search powers among UK's highest

An investigation by Vice World News and The Detail revealed 25,021 stop and searches were carried out here, with just 6% leading to an arrest

The PSNI had one of the highest rates of stop and search in the UK last year.

Only the Metropolitan and Merseyside forces used the power more in 2019/20.

However, it was still a 5% drop in the number of stop and searches compared to 2018/19.

They can be carried out under ordinary policing powers and under terrorism and security legislation.

In 2020 the majority in the UK involved those aged 18-24 (46%), with 4% leading to arrests.

Those aged 13-17 were stopped 2,940 times, 12% of the overall figure.

Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) people were stopped 1,026 times (4.1%) despite making up just 1.8% of the population. The Travelling community was also disproportionately affected.

Commissioner for Children and Young People Koulla Yiasouma said the issue had been "a cause for concern for a number of years" here.

"Many young people believe they are discriminated against when they are stopped and searched or questioned and are treated with disrespect," she said.

"This may not only exacerbate an already tense situation but has implications on how young people view the police, which can impact young people's confidence in the PSNI, especially if they are victims of crime in the future.

"I remain unconvinced that stop and search is an effective policing tool."

SDLP Policing Board member Dolores Kelly said the outcome from stop and searches was "very poor" and expressed concern about police being able to carry out searches "without reasonable suspicion" in relation to counter-terrorism work.

She also criticised the failure to record the community background of those stopped.

"There has been a reluctance from the PSNI to be open and transparent around their stop and search and there is a challenge around confidence in policing," the MLA added.

The DUP's Mervyn Storey said his party was "strongly supportive" of the power and noted its use and complaints had declined.

"At the same time we recognise the need for robust governance arrangements for use of stop and search," the MLA and Policing Board member added.

"The investment in an additional 1,956 body-worn video cameras is extremely welcome and it is appropriate that these must be worn by officers during these searches.

"The PSNI have also established a stop and search working group for children and young people and we support a balanced approach in this particular area."

PSNI Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson said officers used the procedure only when necessary and police recognised it was a "sensitive issue", with processes put in place to ensure the power was used fairly and proportionately.

He said in 2019/20 the PSNI's outcome rate was 1% higher than England and Wales, and that while arrests were lower here, community resolution outcomes were 3% higher and summonses 5% higher.

He also noted: "The Policing Powers Development Group has already identified potential issues in terms of ethnicity and has carried out a quality assurance exercise to ensure that these particular incidents had the required reasonable grounds."