Cause of fire lasting four hours in Waterside area of Derry remains unknown as PSNI make appeal for information

The cause of a four-hour blaze in the Waterside area of Derry remains unknown, as police have appealed for information and witnesses regarding the fire.

Flames were seen engulfing an unfinished housing site at the Dunfield Terrace area on Tuesday evening.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) confirmed the fire was reported at around 8.20pm. They said three appliances including an aerial device were called to the scene.

Crews from Crescent Link and Northland Road Fire Stations were deployed to tackle the blaze, which spread across four derelict three-storey terrace houses.

Firefighters used three jets to extinguish the flames and the incident was dealt with by 00.23am on Wednesday 22 morning.

The PSNI’s Inspector Swanson said: "This was a significant blaze. Thankfully, there have been no reports of anyone being injured. If not for the work of the NIFRS, however, the outcome could have been different for residents in the immediate area and their homes.

"As enquiries in relation to the cause of the blaze continue, we're appealing to anyone who was in the area from around 8pm and saw any suspicious behaviour, or has information which could assist our enquiries, to get in touch."

It is understood the area has experienced an influx of anti-social behaviour and vandalism at the site in the past.

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 1784 of 21/06/22. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/