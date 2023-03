27/02/20.. Fire service at the scene of a flat fire at Glenville Park in Whiteabbey after 11pm on Wednesday night.Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

The fire service is investigating the cause of a blaze at a flat in Glengormley on Wednesday night.

Four fire appliances attended the incident at Glenville Park at 10.54pm on Wednesday.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used three jets to extinguish the fire.

There were no casualties and the fire was under control by 12.31am on Thursday.

A NIFRS spokesperson said the cause of the fire is under investigation.