Cause of Kilrea blaze that gutted house and car under investigation

Police and firefighters at scene of the car and house fire in Kilrea yesterday

Authorities are working to establish the cause of a blaze in Kilrea that destroyed a house and a car.

A woman who was inside the house on Manor Court on Friday escaped injury after neighbours raised the alarm and helped her to safety.

The fire was reported at around 12.50pm and six fire appliances attended the scene.

It was subsequently brought under control and extinguished, with fire crews dampening down the area.

SDLP East Derry MLA John Dallat said the community was in shock.

“This fire at Manor Court is just a devastating sight. Local people are shocked after the house caught fire and spread to a car parked in the driveway," he said.

“Thankfully the lady inside was able to make it out and no one was seriously injured.

“My thanks go to the firefighters who were able to bring the blaze under control.”

On Saturday, police issued an appeal for information about the fire.

Detective Sergeant Wallace said: "Enquiries are continuing to establish the cause of the fire and I would appeal to anyone with information which may assist our investigation to get in touch with detectives in Coleraine by calling 101 and quoting reference 1133 of 01/11/19."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.