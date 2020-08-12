Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council staff relocate after bat colonies found in office

Staff at a Northern Ireland council have been forced to relocate after two bat colonies were discovered in an office building.

The bats - which can't be disturbed - were uncovered at Sheskburn House, the Causeway Coast and Glens Council offices in Ballycastle.

A council spokesperson said yesterday: "The roosts have been discovered in the main building, and appropriate action is now being undertaken. A small number of staff have been relocated in the interim."

The spokesperson added: "Bats are a highly protected species and the appropriate surveys, mitigation plan and licenses are being progressed.​​"

Ballycastle councillor Padraig McShane claimed the council has known about the bat problem for a number of years, urging environmental health officers to address the issue for workers. "Staff in the building are terrified to mention the issue as they believe their place of work and their jobs will be targeted," he said. "The codes of practice will form part of an investigation as will the refusal to remedy the bat colony in Sheskburn House. Toilet facilities have been reduced and the kitchen has had evidence of bat infestation."