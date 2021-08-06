Causeway Coast and Glens litter crackdown sees 279 fines issued in first week of scheme

A new litter crackdown throughout the Causeway Coast and Glens council area has seen more than 275 fines handed out in the first week of the trial.

Monday saw the beginning of a scheme between the council and private company Waste Investigations Support and Enforcement (WISE).

The specialist suppliers of environmental crime services across the UK are tasked with cracking down on littering across the borough, with the power to issue fixed penalty notices for infringements during the trial period.

On the first day of the project, the council announced 54 fines had been handed out.

However, it has now been revealed that 279 fines have been issued across the week, between Monday August 2 and noon on Friday August 6.

The new Enforcement Officers can issue an £80 Fixed Penalty Notice to anyone found dropping rubbish or not cleaning up after their dog.

Failure to pay may result in prosecution and a much higher fine being imposed by a court as well as a potential criminal record.

The council said the notices have been issued in response to a range of offences, including dog fouling and the careless disposal of tobacco products, food packaging, scratch cards, chewing gum and drinks cans.

Responding to the latest number of fines, Mayor Richard Holmes said: “I hope these figures serve as a timely reminder to the public that littering of any kind is simply unacceptable.

Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor Richard Holmes

“A financial penalty will soon make people realise that it’s simply not worth acting in such an irresponsible way. Using a bin or taking your rubbish home with you is not a big ask.

“We live in a beautiful part of the world, but litter is a blight in so many of our towns, villages and rural areas.

“Council works extremely hard to keep public areas clean and safe but unfortunately there are too many people who think they can leave their waste lying behind them for others to remove.

“Enforcement officers from WISE will be on the ground across the borough seven days per week and there’ll be no let-up in their vigilance as we aim to tackle this unacceptable situation once and for all.”