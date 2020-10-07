Causeway council warning to pet owners after animal escapes and kills dog

In total the dog owner was ordered to pay £400 in fines and costs. (stock photo)

A council has urged dog owners to be responsible following the prosecution of an owner.

The case at Ballymena Magistrates Court last week concerned a person whose animal escaped from their property and subsequently attacked and killed another small dog.

Following an investigation by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, legal proceedings were instigated against the owner of the dog​. At court the dog owner was fined £150 for the offence of the dog attacking another animal, £100 for the offence of permitting a dog to stray, and £80 for keeping a dog without a valid licence.

The owner was also ordered to pay legal costs of £75, court costs of £80 and an offender levy of £15.

In total the dog owner was ordered to pay £400 in fines and costs.

The council said: "This is a useful reminder to all dog owners to be responsible and ensure your dogs are kept secure and not allowed to stray and that you are in control of your dogs at all times.

"Any complaints of dogs attacking other dogs or attacking persons will be investigated and where appropriate legal proceedings will be instigated against irresponsible dog owners."

You can contact the council's environmental services team by ringing 028 2766 0200.