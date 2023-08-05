Causeway councillor says first Portrush Pride event sent ‘strong message’ to the community

Anti-Pride and religious protesters along with people taking part in Pride pictured out the town hall (Jonathan Porter / Press Eye)

A small gathering of counter-protests were pictured in the town (Pacemaker)

The first Portush Pride event has taken place in the hometown of notable gay rights campaigner Mark Aston (Pacemaker)

The first Portush Pride event has taken place in the hometown of notable gay rights campaigner Mark Aston (Pacemaker)

The first Portush Pride event has taken place in the hometown of notable gay rights campaigner Mark Aston (Pacemaker)

The rally in Portrush on Saturday marks the town's first Pride event (Pacemaker)

A local councillor has said the first Pride event to take place in Portush sent a “strong message” to the community after a string of homophobic incidents.

The rally, which started at 2pm, took place throughout the seaside town city centre and follows tensions in the area after a number of online posts by local far-right activist Mark Brown who claimed to be planning a counter-protest to the event.

However, pictures from the event only show a very small counter-protest holding signs featuring bible verses.

In June, a suspicious item wrapped in a Pride flag was also left at the home of Peter McCully, with police treating it as a hate crime.

The Alliance Party’s Causeway councillor Richard Stewart-Brown attended the event and said it was “lovely to see” so many people turn up to the festivities.

“It was lovely to see so many people come out in support of the first ever Causeway Pride,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"People of all ages and from all sections of the community attended and it’s a starting point on which we can build on for bigger and better pride in years to come.

"I’m pleased that, after recent homophobic attacks in the area, we have sent a strong message that everyone is welcome in our community here on the north coast,” he added.

The inaugural celebration takes place in what was the hometown of gay rights campaigner Mark Ashton.

Born in Co Antrim before later moving to London in 1976, Ashton was leading figure in the Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners (LGSM) during miners strike of 1984.

He died in 1987 after being diagnosed with HIV/AIDS.

Ashton was played by American actor Ben Schnetzer in the 2014 film Pride which depicted the story of how a group of lesbian and gay activists raised money to help families affected by the British miners' strike.

His work within the gay rights movement has meant there have long been calls for a memorial to be erected in his honour in the town.

In 2021, plans were approved by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council in 2021 but a memorial has yet to be installed.

There are current memorials dedicated to his memory in London and Paris.

The event takes place a week after Belfast Pride, which saw thousands gathered across the city centre to celebrate LGBT rights.

Alliance MLAs Connie Egan and Andrew Muir were also at the Portrush event and praised the “positivity” on display.

"I had a brilliant day at Causeway Pride which showcased so much positivity and support for building an inclusive society and celebrating diversity,” said Ms Egan.

"Events like this are so important in light of the two recent homophobic hate crime bomb hoaxes against Alliance Party members in Portrush.

It was great to see so much support for our LGBT+ community in this town and I was happy to support.”

Andrew Muir MLA said: “This was an important and positive celebration of diversity and inclusion in Portrush.

"It was great to see such a strong turnout in support of Causeway Pride with so many standing in solidarity of LGBTQIA+ people. Northern Ireland is a changing place, for the better.”