Causeway councillor says funding needed as report says 77 heritage buildings in beauty spot ‘at risk’

There are 77 heritage buildings “at risk” in the Causeway Coast and Glens area, according to a report presented to the council’s Planning Committee on Wednesday, April 26.

The report sets out Northern Ireland and the borough’s Heritage at Risk (HARNI) statistics. Across Northern Ireland, there are 885 buildings on the heritage at risk register.

Structures in the Causeway Coast and Glens borough considered to be at risk include the Giant’s Causeway Schoolhouse, Ballycastle Museum, various buildings on Bushmills Main Street, Portstewart Town Hall, White House Mill in Cushendun and various buildings on Castle Street in Ballycastle.

The Ulster Architectural Heritage (UAH) Society has advised that the two main areas of concern in the borough are Ballycastle and Bushmills where there is a high concentration of buildings “at risk”.

A report submitted to the committee adds: “Additionally, listed rural vernacular cottages are widely distributed throughout the borough and a large number of these are considered to be ‘at risk’.

“Issues of vacancy, unmaintained buildings and dereliction is a Northern Ireland wide problem, but the UAH do acknowledge some projects in the pipeline in Bushmills, which are funded through the Architectural Heritage Fund and Peace IV.”

The HARNI project is a partnership between UAH and the Department for Communities: Historic Environment Division (HED). Its aim is to record architecturally and historically important buildings that appear to be at risk and act as a catalyst for conservation and re-use of built heritage at risk.

The report adds: “Since 1993, UAH and HED have, through the Heritage at Risk Project, provided help and advice for existing owners who may wish to engage upon a suitable scheme of maintenance; and offer assistance to potential owners that may be interested in restoring a building at risk.”

At the Planning Committee meeting, The Glens UUP Alderman Joan Baird emphasised the need for funding support.

She said: “My usual question is: is there mention of funding or support to ensure the future conservation of the buildings listed?”

A council officer highlighted the Architectural Heritage Fund and Peace IV funding mentioned in the report. The officer added that the DfC and HED do have funding streams each year but budgets going forward are unconfirmed.

Causeway DUP Alderman Sharon McKillop welcomed the report and emphasised the need to “protect” listed buildings and conservation areas. She said a “focus” should be kept on heritage issues and the “level of dereliction in the borough”.