Causeway councillor suspended for conviction following Orange parade protest

12/07/16 Cllr Padraig McShane is arrested by PSNI during the Twelfth demonstration in Ballycastle after an altercation with Dervock Band. Picture Joe Gilmartin/McAuley Multimedia Ltd

An independent councillor who was convicted of disorderly behaviour and resisting police following an Orange Order parade in Co Antrim has been suspended from office for two months.

An adjudication hearing was held by the Northern Ireland Local Government Commissioner for Standards into the behaviour of Padraig McShane from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough following his arrest in the Diamond area of Ballycastle on July 12, 2016.

The hearing was told that prior to his arrest Mr McShane had been at a protest at Altananam Park, Ballycastle, in respect of an Orange Order parade which marched through the town on that day.

He was convicted at Ballymena Magistrates' Court in 2017 for the offences of resisting police, disorderly behaviour in a public place and taking part in an un-notified protest meeting.

Assistant commissioner Katrin Shaw found that a member of the public, in possession of the facts, would reasonably consider Mr McShane's conduct was such that it brought his position as a councillor into disrepute.

She said she was satisfied that he had breached paragraph 4.2 of the Local Government Code of Conduct for councillors.

She was also satisfied that his actions had not brought his council into disrepute.

Ms Shaw noted the aggravating factors in this case, including that the councillor had been convicted of criminal offences, and that he had previously been found to have breached the code of conduct in November 2016.

She said mitigating factors included his co-operation with the investigation and adjudication process, and the recent role he had played in governance issues relating to the council.

She decided to suspend him for two months, beginning on April 8.

Mr McShane, who represented himself at the hearing, said he was delighted with the outcome.

"The suspension imposed was for two months. In essence it is a technical acquittal. In real terms what this decision means is that I will miss one full council meeting,” he said.

"That meeting in late April will be limited in its context and agenda owing to imminent elections.

"Following my comprehensive submissions to the hearing, I am satisfied the Commissioner recognised and credited me with the unique task I'd undertaken in relation to serious governance issues in Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

"The delay in the suspension to the 8th of April will allow me to complete that very important work. The suspension will conclude at the local government elections and will not prevent me seeking a new mandate from the people of the Glens of Antrim.”