Causeway mayor congratulates couple on 70 years of marriage

Alex and Agnes McElreavey who celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on September 10th 2022 pictured with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace.

The mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has congratulated a couple on their 70th wedding anniversary.

Alex and Agnes McElreavey, who are aged 98 and 91 respectively, were married on 10th September 1952 in Finvoy Presbyterian Church, Ballymoney.

The couple continue to live independently in their family home on the Bann Road.

Congratulating the couple on their platinum celebrations Mayor Ivor Wallace said: “Days like this are a privilege to be a part of, and I’m very grateful to Alex and Agnes for inviting me to share their celebrations.”

During a special gathering attended by the couple’s children, Councillor Wallace presented the couple with a special civic gift as part of the council’s Platinum Jubilee programme.

Mr Wallace said the couple was made aware of the programme through the council’s Coleraine & District Talking News service, of which Alex is a keen user.

The service was first launched in 1974, and is an independent charity run by volunteers.

It provides a ‘Talking Newspaper’ for the Causeway area, producing a weekly local news and magazine programme on CD for people who find it difficult to keep in touch with events through a traditional/printed newspaper.

Councillor Wallace, who recently travelled to London to view Queen Elizabeth lying in state to represent the constituents of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said: “My warmest best wishes go to Alex and Agnes, and I hope they enjoy their celebrations as they reflect on 70 years of married life.”