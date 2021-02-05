CCEA chief Justin Edwards leaving role after six years

The chief executive of Northern Ireland's main examinations body is stepping down following six years in the job.

Justin Edwards said he was leaving the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) to pursue a new opportunity.

He will remain in post until April 30.

Mr Edwards said that, along with his established senior management team, he remained "fully committed to the implementation of the minister's decisions in relation to awarding examinations and CCEA's wider programme of work" until the end of his term.

The body will be involved in the standardisation of teacher-assessed grades awarded to students at A-level, AS-level and GCSE this summer now that examinations are not taking place.

Interim chair Carol Fitzsimons said: "Since his appointment in 2014, Justin has transformed the work of CCEA.

"He has delivered significant change to many aspects of the work of CCEA and has led the organisation positively through challenging and unprecedented circumstances."