CCTV footage released of arson attack on Aontú member’s home and car

CCTV footage has emerged of the arson attack on a Newry Aontú member’s car this week.

Sharon Loughran’s home in the Damolly Village area was targeted during the early hours of July 12.

Security footage shows a man pouring some sort of accelerant on her car before setting it alight.

CCTV: Aontú rep Sharon Loughran's car on fire in Newry

Ms Loughran, who works as a paediatric nurse at Daisy Hill Hospital, said that while the man’s features are hard to make out, the video has been given to police as evidence, with the PSNI confirming they are treating it as a sectarian hate crime.

Ms Loughran only joined the Aontú party this year and stood in May’s local council election.

During her campaign, two men had also been captured on Ms Loughran’s camera, having sprayed sectarian graffiti onto her house. No one has been arrested or convicted.

“They had written ‘Aontu IRA out’. It was clearly somebody with a very poor understanding of what Aontú is actually about,” she added.

“The party has only been going for four years, we have absolutely nothing to do with the IRA.

“I’m a paediatric nurse and I’ve lived here since 2005. Nothing like this has ever happened. I don’t understand why now. Why would anyone feel threatened by us? We’re only trying to do good. My biggest issue would be fighting for services in Daisy Hill.”

Ms Loughran was left with no electricity or water for most of Wednesday as the flames that engulfed her vehicle also caused damage to her house’s pipes and wiring.

Her car is now destroyed.