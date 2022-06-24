CCTV footage shows Jennifer Dornan’s killer leaving her home after murdering the west Belfast mum-of-three

Police have revealed CCTV footage of the moment Jennifer Dornan’s killer escaped her house after stabbing the mum-of-three and setting fire to her home.

Raymond O’Neill (44) was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Friday for the murder of the 30-year-woman in her west Belfast home seven years ago.

A video released by police has shown Ms Dornan walking home, with O’Neill seen following and climbing the fence into her garden soon after.

The CCTV clip then cuts to the moment O’Neill leaves the house, with flames seen flickering in the upstairs window.

The PSNI’s Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan explained: “Jennifer’s body was found in her Hazel View home in the early hours of Sunday 2 August, 2015.

“She had been out with friends the previous night. Raymond O’Neill was a passenger in the car that gave Jennifer and her friends a lift. It is believed this was the first time they ever met. After the evening out, Jennifer went back to a friend’s house on her way home, where she again came into Raymond O’Neill’s company.

“She left this address alone and walked the short distance home. However CCTV shows that she was followed a short time later by O’Neill.

"O’Neill entered the house having tried to conceal his identity from CCTV. He stabbed Jennifer in the chest causing her death, and then set fire to the property.

“The arson, which was O’Neill’s attempt to cover his tracks, added to their heartbreak. It left an innocent young woman’s body unrecognisable and a family home destroyed,” the detective continued.

“This was a challenging and complex investigation. O’Neill attempted to conceal his identity, destroyed evidence of his crimes through arson and then left the jurisdiction in the days after the murder. At no stage has O’Neill shown any remorse for carrying out this sickening and incredibly violent act. I can only hope that today’s sentencing offers some assurance that we will work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.”

Ms Dornan’s family has said “no sentence will ever be enough” for what O’Neill did.

"Jennifer was a brilliant mum, who has been robbed of the chance to see her children grow up,” the statement continues. “Her children miss their mum, and will grow up without her.

“It is nearly seven years since Jennifer was killed. To us, it feels like it was yesterday. We cannot stop thinking about the fear Jennifer must have felt. What he did plays over and over in our minds.

“It has been made worse by his actions. He has never admitted what he did. He has shown no remorse. He has prolonged this whole process, which has added to our pain and grief.

“He not only killed Jennifer, but by setting fire to the family home, he destroyed many happy memories. He destroyed the families belongings.

“Nothing can bring Jennifer back.”