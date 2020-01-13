CCTV image released in police bid to trace Carrick murder victim Glenn Quinn's last movements

Police have released a CCTV image of Mr Quinn at an off licence on January 2

Detectives investigating the murder of Co Antrim man Glenn Quinn have released a CCTV image as part of their bid to trace his last movements.

Mr Quinn (47) was beaten to death in his flat in Ashleigh Park in Carrickfergus on January 5, shortly after clashing with a senior figure from the UDA's South East Antrim unit.

Last week, three people were arrested on suspicion of Mr Quinn's murder, however they were later released pending further investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Darren McCartney said police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area in a bit to trace his movements prior to the attack.

"I know that he visited shops on the Woodburn Road at around 2pm on Thursday January 2. Due to his limited mobility, he would have travelled there in his silver BMW car, registration YEZ1590," he said.

"Did you see Glenn in his car after this time? I would also like to hear from anyone who saw or spoke to Glen in the days before his murder.

“Glenn was well-known throughout Carrickfergus and had no known enemies and no reason that we are aware of for anyone to cause him harm."

Mr McCartney said the victim was assaulted outside his home on December 29 and, although he was not badly injured, he was left "frightened" by the attack. The senior PSNI officer said he would like to hear from anyone who had been in contact with Mr Quinn since Christmas Day who may have information as to the motive behind his murder.

Police have released a CCTV image of Mr Quinn at an off licence on January 2

“If you were in Ashleigh Park on Friday January 3, from midday until 10pm or witnessed the attack on Glenn on December 29 we need to speak to you, particularly if you witnessed anything or may have captured any footage on dash cam or mobile phone," Mr McCartney said.

“This was a violent and unprovoked attack on a vulnerable member of your community who was not in the best of health.

"The appalling individuals, who preyed on defenceless Glen in his own home need to be caught and put behind bars. It is clear that they do not represent the Carrickfergus community, everyone has the right to feel safe in their own home."

Anyone with any information that could help police with their investigation has been urged to contact them on 101.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.