CCTV shows pair targeted car set alight outside police station 'in seconds'

A PSNI Assistant Chief Constable has revealed a firelighter was used by two men to set a car alight outside Dundonald Police Station on Sunday, after its owner failed to collect it.

The BMW X5 jeep was seized in connection with a loyalist feud in north Down last Friday after officers arrested four men following a disturbance at a shopping centre in Newtownards.

Images of the vehicle showed damage caused to its rear wheel and windows, which were smashed. Fire damage could also be seen around the petrol tank.

The damaged vehicle was parked just yards from the main entrance gates to the PSNI station when it was set on fire.

Speaking at Thursday’s Policing Board meeting, ACC Bobby Singleton said the BMW was seized to facilitate a search by specialist officers and a dog unit, and two males were involved in the blaze – one of whom “should be identifiable” by CCTV images.

Policing board meeting at the Stormont Hotel on March 6th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Following the criticism aimed at the PSNI due to the incident, Mr Singleton said he “accepts the perception about how this was played out” and it is a “massive frustration” after the work to arrest the four males.

He added that police believe it was not an attempt to destroy evidence but “an incident between the two gangs”.

A burnt BMW X5 outside Dundonald Police Station on Sunday. Photo by Kevin Scott. — © Kevin Scott

Mr Singleton said that on completion of the search, arrangements were made with the vehicle’s owner, who was one of the four males arrested and still in custody, to collect it.

It was agreed by both parties, said Mr Singleton, to place it outside the police station “in the expectation it would be lifted in the near future”.

However, the BMW was not lifted on Friday evening or Saturday, before the arson attack took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“The vehicle did remain in situ outside the perimeter of the Dundonald Police Station at that time,” explained ACC Singleton.

“Our CCTV footage from the station shows that at around 4.45am two males walked past the police station, they then turned back on themselves and approached the vehicle, momentarily going out of sight.

“I have reviewed the CCTV myself and I have seen it is literally a matter of seconds.”

Mr Singleton said the two males ignited the firelighter under the rear driver side wheel.

“At 4.50am a passing police patrol observed the smoke coming from the firelighter,” he continued.

“They got out, extinguished the fire and were joined shortly after that by the NIFRS, who I understand as part of their drills around these things, have smashed the windows in the vehicle.

“We’re talking about a very small fire, a firelighter placed there in a matter of seconds, and it was effectively extinguished by the first police call sign that attended within two to three minutes.

“Security at the site on the night was provided by G4S and we’re working with them in terms of a review of the incident and that’s being led by the district commander.

“The incident itself is being treated as arson and is being investigated by detectives from our Bangor CID office and the CCTV imagery will provide us with a very strong line of inquiry in terms of taking this investigation forward.”

Chief Constable Simon Byrne said the issues are being reviewed, but “the job of the security staff at Dundonald are to protect the police station, not the parking bay outside”.

“I think we’ve explained this morning that were two attempts, which were effectively not responded to, for the owner to come and collect the vehicle,” he stated.

“There were other choices, which included impounding it, which would have incurred a cost to the third party.

“We had satisfied ourselves evidentially there were no other lines of inquiry for example, the way assets seizure works, which I presume has led to speculation about what we did or didn’t do.

“There was a social media frenzy on Sunday but we thought best not to add to the speculation.

“There was no shortage of people adding their insight. I think you’ve heard today there was probably a more pragmatic explanation at what has gone on.

“Clearly given the uptake in the threat level, not just in the field but in police stations, we want to have the confidence that our officers and staff are safe and that’s to deter any terrorist that is minded to launch an attack against police that we’re doing all that is reasonable to protect buildings, vehicles and our people.”