CCTV shows suspects in UDA gun attack on Coleraine grandmother Sally Cummins

The PSNI has released CCTV footage of the suspects in the attempted murder of a 61-year-old grandmother who was shot in the head.

Sally Cummins was targeted in her Coleraine home on October 5.

Last month police said they believed the North Antrim UDA was responsible for the attack and a £10,000 reward has been offered by Crimestoppers for information in relation to the attempted killing.

She was left fighting for her life in Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital after shots were fired at the front and back of the property, with at least one of these hitting Ms Cummins in her head.

The grandmother had been sleeping in a chair downstairs due to her various health problems when she was shot in the head by one of the many bullets fired at the house by a gang of three men.

Her son, Russell, was also injured in the shooting.

Attacked: Sally Cummins with her son Russell

She was said to be making "good progress" earlier this month.

On Monday detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team, released CCTV footage of the suspected gunmen.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, from the Major Investigation Team said: “Our investigation is continuing to identify those who carried out this vile and callous attack. I am pleased to say the grandmother is now making good progress however I am treating this incident as attempted murder.

“Today I am releasing CCTV footage of the three men I believe were involved in firing over 10 shots at a house. I have stated previously that I believe the attack was carried out by members of the North Antrim UDA and that two different types of weapons were used.

He continued: “I believe the attack was carried out by members of the North Antrim UDA and that two different types of weapons were used – a hand gun and shotgun.

“I know one of the guns has been used multiple times to hurt other members of this community over recent months and it needs to be removed from the clutches of these dangerous individuals.”

The senior officer revealed some of the footage shows two of the suspects walking in a lane behind the house following the shooting. Both of whom were wearing hats and Mr Caldwell said that he believed one of the men is carrying the shotgun used in the attack.

“In relation to the second piece of footage showing a man running along the lane, I believe this is the third suspect and that he is carrying a handgun,” he added.

“It is my assessment that this handgun has been used been used multiple times to hurt other members of this community over recent months and it needs to be removed to prevent further attacks.

“Both these weapons remain outstanding and I hope the substantial reward from the independent charity Crimestoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those who carried out this callous shooting will encourage people to give vital information anonymously to the charity. This reward is also available to anyone who can provide information leading to the recovery of the weapons.

“The reward is also for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those who carried out this callous shooting and I would ask anyone who recognises these men in the CCTV footage to come forward.

“I am appealing to the Coleraine community to help us remove these violent criminals and this weapon from their streets by bringing any information they have to either the police or Crimestoppers which is completely anonymous.”